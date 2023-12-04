Dubai: The UAE Banks Federation has pledged to mobilise Dh1 trillion dirhams ($270 billion) in green finance by 2030, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation said on Monday.

Speaking at a day dedicated to finance at the event in Dubai, the Federation joins a growing list of pledges on everything from building renewable energy to helping farmers improve soil quality.

"At this pivotal moment it is my great honour to announce a landmark commitment that, fulfilling the UAE ambition, our UBF banking, national banks, have collectively pledged to mobilise over Dh1 trillion," said Al Ghurair.

He added: “The UAE banking sector is really crucial in this climate forum. Within the confines of this climate forum, we are presented with unparalleled opportunity. A chance to engage discussion of monumental significance.”

What is Finance Day at COP28?

Held on Finance Day at COP28, the event is aligned with the CBUAE’s strategy to lead sustainable finance efforts to enable climate action. Bringing together global leaders of key international financial institutions to address global climate action and foster sustainable finance, the panel featured Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore; and Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance. The global leaders underscored the crucial role of sustainable finance in global climate action and outlined steps to overcome challenges faced by different global regions.

During the keynote address, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, highlighted the key role of the financial system in developing green and sustainable finance with a focus on ensuring financial sector progress, advancing innovative solutions, and safeguarding resilience. In addition, Balama stressed the importance of technology in achieving sustainable development objectives given the potential of sustainable finance to leverage digitalisation and innovation to enhance global transformation towards sustainability.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, delivered a keynote statement at the event on behalf of the UAE banking sector, announcing the landmark commitment to collectively mobilise over Dh1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030. The mobilisation of sustainable finance targets by the UAE banking sector advances the forward-looking sustainable finance ambitions of the UAE and sets the foundations for enabling sustainable transformation and climate action.

The CBUAE also emphasised the role of digitalisation and advanced technology innovations in driving global climate action and sustainable finance. During the event, the CBUAE highlighted the solutions of the COP28 UAE TechSprint – a global initiative launched by the CBUAE in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements, the COP28 Presidency, and the Emirates Institute of Finance, with the aim of advancing innovative technology solutions in sustainable finance to scale up climate action.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, said: “Active engagement from the financial sector is critical to realise our collective climate ambitions, ensuring that the crucial 1.5°C target remains within reach. Achieving net-zero emissions hinges on the strategic allocation of capital towards environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient investments. Today’s landmark announcement by UAE banks is a strong demonstration of the UAE’s commitment to lead by example and deliver actionable solutions to sustainability and the climate crisis. The commitment signifies a united and proactive approach to setting ambitious targets for redirecting financial resources into green, responsible and sustainable solutions and technologies. This bold initiative sets a strong precedent for other global actors to step up and do the same. Collaboration on this scale is pivotal in creating the necessary momentum to confront the challenges ahead.”