Video: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi welcomes region's first-ever walrus calf

Carlos Rodriguez, General Manager at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, said, “This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi as we welcome the region’s first walrus calf. Our dedicated veterinary and animal care teams worked tirelessly to provide world-class, specialised care for Smooshi throughout her gestation and delivery. Seeing them bond so naturally is the ultimate reward. Like all our walruses, the calf will be an invaluable ambassador, connecting millions of guests with the vital importance of Arctic conservation.”