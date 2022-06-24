Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Arctic Circle announced the launch of the Third Pole Process, a comprehensive effort to mitigate the threats of melting glaciers and water insecurity, aggravated by climate change.
It covers the Third Pole region, a term that denotes the geographic vicinity of the Himalaya, which includes India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and several countries in Central Asia.
The Third Pole Process will bring together governments, scientists, and experts to strengthen the regional knowledge of the challenges of diminishing water resources. It represents an active engagement with governments and institutions to enhance scientific research and partnerships to inform policy making, guided by the Arctic experience of collaboration that allows effective communication of scientific information to policy makers specialising in addressing climate change.
UN Climate Change Conference
The Process will be marked by milestone moments through a series of forthcoming Arctic Circle Assemblies in Iceland and Arctic Circle Forums in other countries. It seeks to make an instrumental contribution to the preparations for the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), set to run in the UAE next year.
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The UAE is committed to supporting global efforts to protect the natural world. If left unchecked, glacier melting will trigger higher biodiversity loss, impede economic growth, and lead to more acute food and water shortages. To avoid this bleak future, we are joining forces with Arctic Circle to roll out the Third Pole Process that will go a long way in forging meaningful partnerships and sharing experience to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the Third Pole region.”
Arctic Circle
Headed by Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, former President of Iceland, Arctic Circle is the largest network of governments, corporations, universities, think tanks, environmental associations, indigenous communities, and concerned citizens aimed at spurring dialogue and cooperation on the future of the Arctic and the planet. A new section dedicated to the Third Pole Process has been introduced on the Arctic Circle website.