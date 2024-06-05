Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday, World Environment Day (June 5), reviewed a number of environmental initiatives and pioneering ideas that contribute to strengthening the UAE’s efforts to promote sustainability and preserve natural resources by encouraging innovation in this area.

This came during the President’s reception at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where he received a group of entrepreneurs, youth, and officials who are working to implement innovative initiatives and ideas in the environmental conservation and sustainability fields.

On his account on X, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: “On World Environment Day, the UAE celebrates the contributions of all those who champion environmental protection and strive to achieve collective progress in this field. I was pleased to meet with entrepreneurs, environmental leaders, and youth as they presented pioneering green initiatives in line with the UAE’s enduring commitment to advancing international climate action and environmental stewardship. Through dialogue and collaboration, the UAE will continue to serve as a global convener for sustainability solutions in pursuit of a better future for all.”

Sheikh Mohamed listened to an explanation by the leaders of these initiatives regarding their importance, the possibilities of developing and implementing them on a large scale, and the results they have achieved.

He praised the importance of such innovative solutions in raising awareness of the need to preserve environmental resources with the aim of building a more sustainable and prosperous future. He noted that initiatives by environmental leaders, whether in the UAE or worldwide, are a source of inspiration in advancing efforts to protect the environment from the challenges it faces.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE is keen to benefit from all contributions and initiatives in this regard while fostering greater understanding of the role of individuals and communities in addressing climate change.

He underscored that preserving the environment and its resources is a collective responsibility, both at the community level and globally.

UAE Consensus

The remarked that the UAE continues to cooperate with international partners to achieve objectives in this field and further activate the historic UAE Consensus, which resulted from the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), through effective programmes and initiatives that will shape a better future for all peoples worldwide.

Also taking to his account on X on Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, underlined the UAE’s commitment to environmental protection and advancing global climate action, marking the World Environment Day.

“On World Environment Day. We renew our commitment to implementing policies and plans to protect the environment. We renew our call on the international community to cooperate on implementing all the commitments made in the recent historic COP28 consensus,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his post.