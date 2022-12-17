Sharjah: As many as 100 trees were planted on Saturday by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) as part of an awareness campaign in Al Muntather area, in partnership with Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority and the UIM F1H2O World Championship.
The project is also part of SCTDA’s commitment to support environmental issues and promote afforestation. It is done every edition of the Sharjah World Championship Week, which SCTDA organises under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.
Attracting tourists
SCDTA chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa said: “SCDTA’s keenness to support environmental initiatives stems from the notion that tourism and the environment are inseparable, adding that tourism relies on environmental elements to attract tourists.”
“The environmental sector is a key component in developing various economic sectors that bolsters cities’ status on the global tourism map,” he added.
Al Midfa continued: “The environmental awareness initiative during the Sharjah World Championship Week is part of our mission to strengthen ecotourism, especially in light of the growing global awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and frightening climate change and lowering carbon emissions. Our initiative is aimed at increasing afforestation, which helps decrease air pollution, and enhances the quality of life, and supports the efforts to promote outdoor activities in green places, which falls in line with sustainable tourism.”
Environmental culture
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said: “The participation of the Formula 1 athletes in the afforestation process at Al Muntathar Reserve confirms the Authority’s efforts to allow everyone to participate in the cultivation of this reserve. We are pleased with the participation of the athletes to sustain environmental culture and raise community awareness of positive behaviours for the benefit of the environment.”