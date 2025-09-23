UAE-backed $119m prize pushes innovation in desalination

She added: “Our goal is to accelerate the development of novel systems and materials that deliver reliable, sustainable and low-cost solutions that can be applied across diverse communities worldwide. Beyond technical innovation, we aim to create opportunities that enhance water resource sustainability, support development in water-stressed regions and build a future where safe access to clean water is ensured for all. We are proud to support these innovators as they advance to the next phase of the competition and look forward to seeing their ideas evolve into practical solutions with real-world impact.”

Aisha Al Ateegi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said: “Desalination remains one of the most promising solutions to address water scarcity. However, many existing systems still consume large amounts of energy and face limitations related to efficiency, cost and sustainability, which restrict their deployment in regions most in need of clean water. The launch of the XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition is intended to harness the potential of desalination technologies by driving the development of effective and innovative solutions to overcome these challenges.”

Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE, said: “Water is one of humanity’s most essential needs, yet billions face increasing threats of scarcity as climate change reshapes our world. While seawater desalination is a promising solution, current methods face serious challenges of high energy use, environmental impact and limited scalability. The XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition inspires innovators worldwide to design sustainable, scalable and cost-effective solutions — ensuring access to clean water without harming the ecosystems we all rely on, and paving the way for desalination to become a truly viable solution for the future.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.