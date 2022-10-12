Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved several future projects and new sections in Sharjah Safari.
This accreditation was announced by Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), during her comments on the ‘Direct Line’ programme broadcasted by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, stressing her happiness that 100,000 trees were planted in Sharjah Safari, and more than 30,000 trees were brought in during the past period and are currently being cultivated.
Meeting
Separately, it was also announced that Sheikh Sultan met Sharjah Safari officials on Wednesday.
During the meeting, which took place at Sharjah Safari, Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the progress of work in various aspects of the pioneering environmental and tourism project in Al Dhaid city in the emirate of Sharjah, which is considered the largest safari in the world outside Africa.
He was briefed about the recent stages in which the Safari is being developed, adding many services and facilities, developing areas for the animals and all other expansion plans.
Sheikh Sultan was also apprised of the conservation project for existing animals as well as attracting more rare and endangered species to the Safari.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan inspected the elephant area, which is located within the Niger Valley at Sharjah Safari, and includes a family of African savannah elephants.
He observed the numbers of elephants that were added and their adaptation to the environment that was prepared to simulate a similar environment of Africa. Sheikh Sultan also learned about the mechanism of feeding and transporting elephants in the facilities of the Niger Valley for various purposes of eating, rest and play.