Sheikh Mohammed visited a fish farm in Dubai on Tuesday Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Fish Farm in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, UAE Minister of State for Food Security.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that expanding domestic food production to achieve self-sufficiency is a strategic objective and one of the main pillars of the National Food Security Strategy. His Highness called on young Emiratis to propose innovative solutions and creative ideas that support the UAE’s food security efforts.

The Vice President said: “Food is a strategic commodity and we look to young Emiratis to propose new ideas and projects to help further enhance food production. We have a clear strategy and sufficient resources to achieve our objectives. We are confident that we can generate practical solutions to achieve self-sufficiency.”

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.

Dubai Ruler reaffirmed the country’s ability to ensure sustained flow of food supplies during the exceptional situation created by the COVID-19 outbreak through successful measures implemented by the government showed the strength and resilience of national food security strategies and our capability to respond effectively to the needs of our community. He said UAE markets did not witness any shortage in food supply.

Sheikh Mohammed’s visit to the Fish Market comes as part of his field tours to review the progress of national projects.

The CEO of the Fish Farm Bader bin Mubarak briefed Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation on the strategy of the farm and its future expansion plans, particularly in the area of cold-water fish, aimed at reducing imports and securing sustainable supplies to local markets.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the inland farming facilities that use state of the art technologies to produce high quality fish in a closed containment system. The Fish Farm in Jebel Ali has a facility for breeding fish in a controlled environment. The Fish Farm was incorporated in 2013 with support from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.