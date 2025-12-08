New urban model in two areas with maximum walking distance of 150m to the nearest park
Dubai: Dubai is set to launch an ambitious urban planning model that will see 152 new parks created across two major residential areas, bringing green spaces within a 150-metre walk and reshaping how families experience city living.
Over 33km of cycling paths will be added, along with central parks featuring diverse activities and facilities. Community majlis and wedding halls will also be built.
This project supports the 20-Minute City concept and introduces community parks as an interconnected network of central green spaces.
The new framework for Madinat Latifa and Al Yalayis puts parks, walkways and cycling paths at the heart of neighbourhood design, supporting the Year of the Family initiative and Dubai Social Agenda 33's vision of 'Family: The Foundation of Our Nation.'
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Monday approved the strategic planning model during an Executive Council meeting at Emirates Towers, alongside digital resilience policies and the council's 2026 agenda.
The plans allocate significant space to green areas, with Madinat Latifa dedicating around 11 per cent of its total area to parks and open spaces. Residents will have access to 77 parks connected by 12 kilometres of walking and cycling paths, while Al Yalayis will feature 75 parks linked by a vibrant green corridor.
The new planning model for residential areas prioritises citizen welfare and family empowerment in Dubai’s urban development alongside the Digital Resilience Policy and the general plan for The Executive Council’s Agenda for 2026.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, citizen welfare and family empowerment form the foundation of Dubai’s future plans, driving efforts to make it the best, most beautiful, and most advanced city in the world. This model focuses on creating socially interconnected, service-integrated communities that enhance quality of life through homes, neighbourhoods, parks, schools, and their service centres.”
He added in a post on X: "In Dubai, we aspire to offer all citizens a better life, greater opportunities for their families and a brighter future for generations to come."
The planning model revives the concept of Fareej (traditional community cluster ) through integrated neighbourhoods where homes, schools, parks and service centres are interconnected.
Shaded walkways will link residential areas to amenities, encouraging walking, running and cycling as part of daily life.
Parks and squares will function as interactive hubs for social and cultural activities rather than passive green spaces, creating environments that foster community initiatives and participation.
Madinat Latifa will span 3,000 hectares, accommodating 141,000 people across 18,500 residential units. The development will include schools, early childhood centres, mosques, health clinics and commercial hubs, all within easy reach.
Al Yalayis, covering 1,108 hectares, will house 66,000 people across 8,000 residential plots. The area's defining feature is its green corridor connecting residential zones with recreational, service and commercial facilities.
Both developments align with the 20-Minute City concept, ensuring essential services and amenities are accessible within a short walk or cycle ride from home.
The model aims to strengthen residents' sense of comfort and belonging through vibrant environments that encourage interaction and satisfaction whilst supporting Dubai Urban Plan 2040.
The Executive Council also approved Dubai's Digital Resilience Policy, a comprehensive framework to safeguard the emirate's advanced digital infrastructure and maintain service continuity.
"We have one of the most advanced digital infrastructures in the world. The Digital Resilience Policy has been approved as a key tool to enhance digital leadership in a comprehensive and proactive way," Sheikh Hamdan said.
The policy supports the Dubai Digital Strategy launched in 2023, which focuses on digitalising life in Dubai, strengthening the digital economy and empowering society through robust digital government services.
The policy emphasises coordinated efforts between public and private sectors to protect critical digital assets including data centres, networks, cloud platforms and user devices. It establishes structured communication mechanisms, governance frameworks and performance indicators to boost resilience.
By promoting seamless collaboration and swift incident response, the policy reinforces Dubai's commitment to maintaining uninterrupted digital services and fostering public trust in the digital landscape.
The framework is built on strengthening preparedness, response, recovery and transformation, ensuring smooth digital operations whilst reducing response times and optimising critical infrastructure availability.
The Executive Council reviewed achievements from the 2025 agenda and approved the 2026 plan, which focuses on implementing Dubai Plan 2033 priorities through economic and social agendas.
The plan covers sectors including social development, infrastructure, economy and investment, entrepreneurship, security, justice and safety, and public services. It aims to achieve targets set out in Dubai Plan 2033 whilst supporting family empowerment and citizen welfare initiatives.
Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Dubai is advancing on an integrated development path that prioritises its people and strengthens its position as a global model in urban and social planning, ensuring sustainable welfare for individuals, families and society.
