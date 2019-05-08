Ten thousand students across four campuses were each given a seed to plant in November last year from which 9,371 Morninga, Sesbina and Ghaf plants grew. The saplings were handed over to the Agricultural Department of Ajman Municipality who agreed to plant them across different parts of the city.

“The sense of community and connection with the land are of crucial importance to the idea of Habitat Schooling. A tree helps air, land, animals, birds and human beings. So when this idea was brought up, I was most excited. This is our way of contributing to nation-building in the UAE. Achieving a Guinness World Record is an encouragement for such steps,” said Habitat Schools Chairman Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Nuaimi.