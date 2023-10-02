Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned the 200 megawatt (MW) second unit of the parabolic basin complex in the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

This phase uses the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model with investments of up to Dh15.78 billion. It is set to provide clean energy for some 320,000 residences and reduce carbon emissions by 1.6 million tonnes per year.

The 950MW fourth phase is the largest single-site project in the world that combines Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and photovoltaic technologies.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s projects constitute one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Commissioning the 200MW second unit of the parabolic basin complex in the fourth phase increased the solar park’s production capacity to 2,627MW, and DEWA’s total production capacity to 15,117MW.”

DEWA is implementing other energy storage projects, including the 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours, and the Green Hydrogen project that produces and stores hydrogen using solar energy, added Al Tayer.

About the Solar Park

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. DEWA and the ACWA Power-led consortium, established Noor Energy 1 as a project company to design, build, and operate the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. DEWA holds a 51 per cent stake in the company, ACWA Power holds 25 per cent, and the Chinese Silk Road Fund owns 24 per cent.

The 4th phase of the Solar Park uses three hybrid technologies to produce clean energy: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex (three units of 200MW each), 100MW from the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 metres (based on Molten Salt technology), and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

So far, 717MW have been commissioned from this phase, which will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for solar energy availability round the clock. The 4th phase included the installation of more than 790,000 photovoltaic solar panels and more than 63,600 parabolic trough collectors (PT). The project integrates 70,000 mirrors (heliostats) that track the sun’s movement.