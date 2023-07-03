Abu Dhabi: Solar powered rest areas are now available for delivery riders in the UAE.
In a first-of-their-kind in the region, the programme was launched in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The move forms part of “Your Summer with Us” initiative launched the Technical Committee for Traffic Safety of the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi in the collaboration with Talabat.
Under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, the initiative includes the implementation of solar-powered rest areas for delivery drivers.
Additionally, there will be mobile air-conditioned buses at main locations for delivery drivers in Abu Dhabi.