The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Higher Committee of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 on Tuesday, to launch a joint initiative to cultivate local plants to offset the Games’ carbon footprint.

Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Mohammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, inked the agreement at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Under the agreement, MOCCAE and the Higher Committee are mandated to cooperate in planting local trees to offset the carbon emissions from the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. In addition to boosting cooperation between the two entities with regard to sharing best practices and applications to calculate the carbon emissions, the agreement also raises awareness of sound environmental behaviours to sustain ecosystems and mitigate climate change impacts.