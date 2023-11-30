Highlight
Explore the deep-rooted history and burgeoning trade connections between the UAE and Sweden, a partnership marked by decades of cooperation, dynamic growth, and mutual commitment to innovation and economic development
The strong ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sweden date back to the 1960s when the first Swedish companies established their presence in the region, even before the formation of the UAE. Bilateral relations flourished following the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972 and have since deepened across various sectors. In 1983, the first Swedish Embassy was inaugurated, signifying the growing commitment to the partnership.
Furthermore, the Swedish Trade and Invest Council, Business Sweden, has maintained an office in Dubai since 2007, while the Swedish Business Council in the UAE (SBC), established in 1994, is primed to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. The UAE established its Embassy in Stockholm in 2005, marking another milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic relation.
The Swedish community in the UAE has grown substantially, with approximately 5,000 Swedish citizens working and residing in the country and calling UAE their second home.
Trade relations between Sweden and the UAE have a longstanding history, with prominent Swedish companies maintaining a strong presence for many years. In recent times, these trade ties have only strengthened, establishing the UAE as one of Sweden’s most important trading partners in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region. The growing bilateral trade is a testament to the contribution that Swedish companies make to the rapid development in the UAE. Swedish companies are well placed to support the ambitious development plans of the UAE, not least in technology and the green transition. So far this year Swedish public data shows an increase in the bilateral trade by more than 40 %. This growth underscores the robust nature of the trade partnership.
The business relations between Sweden and the UAE continue to thrive, driven by the UAE’s conducive business environment and its status as a preferred investment destination. More than 200 Sweden-related companies have already established a significant presence in the UAE, with many others considering the UAE as a strategic location for their operations in the region.
Notably, a host of well-established multinational corporations such as Volvo, Scania, Ericsson, Electrolux, ABB, H&M, IKEA, AstraZeneca, Alfa Laval and numerous promising start-ups are part of the vibrant Swedish business community, further underscoring the depth and diversity of the bilateral partnership.
In summary, the enduring historical ties and dynamic trade relations between Sweden and the UAE continue to strengthen, underpinned by mutual cooperation and a shared commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation.