Dubai: Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) and Dubai Fishermen Co-op Association have signed an agreement to foster sustainable solutions in the fishing industry by manufacturing fishing equipment from recycled materials. As part of this collaboration, DGW will provide the Association with equipment made from recyclable materials.
Fahad Ahmed Alraeesi, CEO of DGW, emphasised the importance of this collaboration in establishing sustainability within the fishing industry through recycling practices, consequently promoting the sector, and fostering environmental awareness.
Alraeesi said: “This agreement is in keeping with efforts to ensure the sustainability of fishing as a cultural and traditional heritage in the United Arab Emirates. DGW also aims at preserving the marine environment by supporting recycling efforts across all industries.”
Support fishermen
Abdulnasser Alshamsi, General Manager of Dubai Fishermen Co-op Association, said: “The move is a part of the Association’s commitment to empower and support fishermen in Dubai and to sustainably growing the fishing industry through practices that protect fisheries. We are excited to advance our partnership with DGW and broaden our cooperation in areas of shared interest, in keeping with our commitment to preserving the environment, helping Dubai’s fishermen, and perpetuating this line of work that we have long carried on from our parents and grandparents.”
Furthermore, this partnership comes in continuation of both sides’ collaboration in implementing initiatives to support Emirati fishermen. The recycling of fishing tools campaign is one of these efforts, which was launched by DGW and the Association to support Emirati fishermen and promote employment in the fishing industry.