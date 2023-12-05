Dubai: At least 60 countries, including the United States, will back a pledge on Tuesday to cut cooling-related emissions by 2050, Reuters has reported, citing the US State Department officials at the UN climate summit in Dubai.
The Global Cooling Pledge would mark the world's first collective focus on energy emissions from the cooling sector. It calls for countries to reduce 2050 their cooling-related emissions by at least 68 per cent compared to 2022 levels.
It's a challenging task, given that the cooling industry is only expected to grow as temperatures climb.
Emissions from refrigerants and the energy used in cooling account for about 7 per cent of climate-warming emissions, and energy demand for cooling could triple by 2050.
Energy transition and the role of indigenous peoples in the fight against climate change will take the spotlight at COP28 on Tuesday.
Later today, the Presidency will open a Global Cooling Pledge event featuring discussions from a global panel of ministers.
A COP28 UAE Presidency and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-led event, it would discuss targets for reducing emissions, boosting energy efficiency and advancing climate-friendly approaches to cooling, as well as steps to increase access to sustainable cooling for the most vulnerable.
The event will lead with a performance from Goodwill Ambassador Ellie Goulding.