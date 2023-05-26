Innovators

The programme comprises a wide range of workshops, specialist sessions, and field visits with the participation of academics, specialists and experts from several universities, start-ups, and local and global organisations.

Over the past two batches, the programme has graduated 50 youth leaders from universities across the UAE, who presented innovative projects in clean energy and sustainability.

Image Credit: Supplied | Dewa

“We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which places youth empowerment among its priorities. We spare no effort to support youth at all levels and respond to their aspirations to acquire new skills,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We also strive to provide them with information, knowledge, science, and the needed technologies to invest their potential and motivate them to present their best innovations, proposals and perceptions that can be transformed into sustainable solutions that contribute to building a better world.

“Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA strives to support innovation and creativity in clean and renewable energy, and strengthen the skills of the next generation of innovators and experts in clean technologies while focusing on skilled Emiratis and nurturing them. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he added.

Sustainable energy

“We are pleased with the interest of youth and their engagement with the programmes of the Innovation Centre, which aim to empower youth in anticipating and creating a sustainable future and finding innovative solutions to current and future challenges,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

“The youth turnout for the Cleantech Youth Programme confirms the Centre’s position as a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations and a key partner in shaping the future of sustainable energy worldwide,” Bin Salman added.