“It has been a huge challenge adopting the changes in my life. At one point my parents thought I was crazy. There are a lot of things which I had to give up and it was not easy at all. Personally, I cannot live a life with my head in the sand. The world we have inherited from our parents is the one we are passing on to our children. I know our parents did the best they could, but we can do better. People have a responsibility towards their environment and I am doing my bit to protect it. I only wish more people would join me in my crusade to keep away from plastic,” said McCann.