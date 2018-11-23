For those who paid scant attention in their science classes, this may come as a head-scratcher, but we are an interdependent species. The more we dump plastics into the oceans and the more we alter natural processes of marine organisms and threaten their survival, the less safe is our own survival. We cannot afford to forget this truth. The fact that the world’s top 20 marine plastic polluting countries are in the developing economies — according to studies and the runaway population growth in these countries — especially along their coastal regions, is a significant contributor to this problem. Plastic is cheap and it fuels lifestyle needs even in the most economically challenged stratum and the result is a staggering scale of purchase and waste that is ending up as a marine chokehold.