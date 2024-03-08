Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in Abu Dhabi held an emergency meeting today to discuss the ongoing preparations to respond to weather fluctuations, possible rain and storms over the weekend.
The meeting held by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Abu Dhabi was chaired by Major General Pilot Staff Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, who reviewed all the preparations and proactive measures announced by Abu Dhabi Police, the Civil Defence Authority and the rescue teams of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting was chaired by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Authority, to discuss preparations and proactive measures to enhance readiness to respond to the atmospheric depression and its expected impact across the emirate.
The team also discussed mechanisms to enhance the joint efforts of relevant entities to ensure a rapid response to any impact of the atmospheric depression.
The team reviewed the roles and responsibilities of relevant teams in accordance with their specialties. Plans to ensure business continuity of key entities across the emirate were also reviewed, as well as mechanisms to activate Abu Dhabi Police’s early warning system.
The emergency readiness coordination meeting was attended by representatives from Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Media Office, Emirates Red Crescent, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group, the National Centre for Metrology, Abu Dhabi National Petroleum Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, and the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.