Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched a campaign educating farm owners on the importance of good maintenance of septic tanks to curb the spread of epidemics and diseases that can affect humans, animals and plants.
The campaign, which will run until next month, is being organised by the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The campaign aims to educate farmers on the importance of septic tank maintenance to avoid pests and disease vectors, such as mosquitoes and flies.
Best practices
Mohamed Alnaqbi, acting director of the Pest Control Department at Tadweer, said: “The campaign directly aligns with the centre’s strategic objectives to promote awareness among farm owners on the importance of following best practices to combat public health pests. It also highlights the need to clean and close septic tanks tightly to maintain the health and safety of our community and to avoid risks resulting from the reproduction of mosquitoes and flies.”
Badr Al Shehhi, ADAFSA communication & community services director, said: “Our participation in this campaign highlights our commitment to achieving biosecurity in farms and raising awareness of the importance of maintaining sewage tanks to avoid the proliferation of pests, especially mosquitoes and flies, which impact the health of humans, animals, and plants. Inspectors carried out awareness field visits to farms and ranches to educate farmers about the need to tightly cover and maintain sewage tanks to avoid the spread of pests.”