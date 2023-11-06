Dubai: Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully conducted its annual “Can Collection Drive” on 5th November 2023, promoting the theme "Say 'Yes' to Can Recycling, 'No' to Carbon Emissions."

EEG gathered an impressive 11,254 kg of Aluminium Cans for recycling from all over the UAE.

Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, highlighted that "As we approach the end of the Year of Sustainability, it's crucial to intensify our contributions to sustainability goals and engagements in related projects.

These last two months present an opportunity to inspire the world by setting an example of proactive zeal. The Can Collection Drive epitomises the power of collective efforts in driving significant change and realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

This initiative serves as an exemplary model, spotlighting the critical role of sustainable consumption practices in the UAE, promoting resource conservation and reinforcing circular economy principles.

Acting as a beacon of sustainability, this campaign addresses the societal, economic and environmental dimensions, encapsulating the essence of comprehensive sustainability practices."

EEG initiated the 2023’s cycle with the ambitious target of collecting 27,500 kg of aluminium cans for recycling, an increase of a 10% increase from 2022.

Concerted efforts

With concerted efforts from all sectors of the society especially the hospitality sector since January, including this drive, EEG has achieved a total collection of 26,831 kg, reaching 97.6% of the set goal.

Habiba Al Mar'ashi stressed the importance of on-going efforts beyond the drive, extending throughout 2023 and into 2024. She emphasised the necessity of sustained community-wide participation to combat climate change and achieve complete circularity in the country.

Since its inception in 1997, participants from government, corporations, hospitality, academia, and families have contributed to EEG's collection of 404,917kg of aluminium cans. This collection led to the mitigation of 6,077.8 MTCO2e, saved 9,829m3 of landfill space, and conserved 92,153 million BTU of energy."

Campaigns such as these stand as pivotal, real-world action examples in the journey toward accomplishing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Global Partnership for Marine Litter (GPML), and accredited by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), EEG holds a leading position, setting the standard for others in the country and the region to follow.

The Can Collection Campaign profoundly contributes to multiple UNSDGs, encompassing: Goal #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal #12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal #13: Climate Action, Goal #14: Life below Water, Goal #15: Life on Land, and Goal #17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Reflecting on the success of the campaign, Al Marashi underlined the significance of SDG #17 — Collaboration. The collective endeavours, spanning various sectors of society, were pivotal in this success.

EEG expresses gratitude to various key supporters: Dubai Municipality; Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism and Dubai Sustainable Tourism for helping amplify the message; our Support Sponsor, Sharlu Lubricants; the entities that jumped in to provide logistical support; American International School Abu Dhabi (AISA), Abela & Co, McDonald’s UAE, RAK Ceramics, Berkeley Services, Labotel Worker’s Village, ISS Relocations, and Tristar; Gulf News for their role as Media Partner and Arabia CSR Network as the CSR Partner Moreover, EEG was pleased to partner with Lucky Recycling in support of the campaign.

Al Marashi further added that “Besides Aluminium Cans, EEG also facilitates the collection of Paper, Plastic, Glass Bottles, Toners, Mobile phones, E-Waste and Metal Scrap for recycling in its effort of spreading environmentally sound practices to conserve the resources and channel the collected materials towards a secondary industry built on waste as raw material which helps mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.”

Education and action

EEG is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies.

It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD).