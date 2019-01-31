Winners of the prize — the UAE’s leading accolade for innovation globally — have delivered a positive impact on 318 million people around the world. Formerly known as the Zayed Future Energy Prize, a strategic refocus last April, saw the award broaden its scope from an initial focus on energy to global sustainability. The five categories are designed to align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while rewarding global organisations that empower and enhance disadvantaged communities, while also inspiring schools to nurture the next generation of sustainability leaders.