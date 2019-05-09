The Federal Youth Foundation launched the “Emirati Values Iftar” initiative to celebrate Ramadan, whereby Emirati families host resident families from all backgrounds in their homes for Iftar meals throughout the Holy Month, introducing them to authentic Emirati customs and values. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emiratis have been urged to host expatriate families in their homes for ifta during Ramadan as part of the Federal Youth Foundation’s ‘Emirati Values Iftar’ initiative.

It is organised under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Wife of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the initiative seeks to foster positive, constructive dialogue among the UAE’s citizens and residents.

“The Emirati family is an incubator for tolerance,” said Shaikha Fatima. “Our national values compel us to get to know others, be tolerant, and have an open mind. The late Shaikh Zayed welcomed everyone at his table, regardless of religion, race, or nationality.

“Every Emirati family will be an ambassador to Emirati values, reaching out to resident families during the Holy Month of Ramadan,” Shaikha Fatima added. “We count on our youth to preserve our national values and further embed them in our society.”

An electronic platform allows families — both local and foreign — who wish to participate in the programme to register and submit a request, which would allow any Emirati family to host an expatriate family at their home during any day of the fast. The foundation is collaborating with embassies in the UAE to encourage residents to take part.

Saeed Al Nadheri, director general of the Federal Youth Foundation, said: “The platform was designed to make it easier for UAE citizens and residents to participate in the initiative.”

Al Nadheri also called on the youth to take part in the campaign and publish their participation on social media under the hashtag #Emirati_Values_Iftar.