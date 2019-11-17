Emiratis travelling to India can now get a visa on arrival. The announcement was confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Emiratis can travel to India free of prior visas, they can get visa on arrival, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.

The visa on arrival facility for UAE citizens already started from yesterday (November 16)

“Government of India, with effect from November 16, 2019, has decided to extend the Visa-on-Arrival facility to nationals of the United Arab Emirates,” a statement from the embassy said, which was retweeted by the Indian ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor.

“A special gesture for the UAE with whom India has a comprehensive strategic partnership. Privileged to assume charge. Hope to further strengthen the warm India-UAE relations.,” the ambassador tweeted.

This facility is aimed at further strengthening people to people and trade links as well as strategic ties between the two countries, the statement said.

Visa-on-Arrival will be available to UAE nationals for a period of up to 60 days with double entry for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes. This facility will be available at six designated International Airports namely, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Visa-on-Arrival will be available only to those UAE nationals who have earlier obtained an e-Visa or a normal paper Visa for India, irrespective of whether the person actually visited India or not. Those UAE nationals going to India for first time, may be advised to apply for e-Visa or a normal paper Visa.