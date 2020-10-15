Ras Al Khaimah: A 20-year-old Emirati youth succumbed to injuries he received in a gruesome traffic crash in the Azen area of Ras Al Khaimah.
Brigadier Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the police operations room received a call on Wednesday at 8.30am, reporting a collision between two vehicles in Azen, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old citizen at the site.
Brigadier Al Naqbi, who was present at the scene of the accident, said all concerned authorities rushed to the site of the accident. It was found that the vehicle being driven by the motorist was travelling on the fast lane. The driver was surprised at seeing a water tanker parked on the side of the road on the left to water the plants there. The driver tried to avoid the tanker by turning to the right, but he could not avoid the collision.
Legal procedures
The deceased, identified as S.F.A.A., was transferred to Saqr Hospital. The incident file has been transferred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures.
Brigadier Al Naqbi appealed to drivers and road users to be careful and not to be distracted by other than the road. Police also urged road users to adhere to the speed limit of the roads and to follow the rules and instructions in order to avoid the occurrence of such tragic accidents that take lives. He called on members of society to abide by traffic laws to contribute to reaching the highest standards of traffic safety and reducing death rate.