Sharjah: An Emirati woman has won a Mini Cooper car in the ongoing Sharjah Shopping Promotions, it was announced on Saturday.
Shaikha Al Zeyoudi took home the premium car, while others had a chance to win Dh3,000 to Dh5,000 gift vouchers and cash prizes. The ceremony also witnessed the second week’s winner receiving his car, which he had won last week.
Over the next three weeks of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, shoppers will be waiting for three luxury cars as well valuable gifts such as luxury perfumes and bicycles worth Dh300,000 in addition to huge discounts on different types of products and merchandise. The three raffle draws will be held at Sharjah City Centre and Zawaya Walk, with the concluding ceremony to be held at Al Majaz Waterfront.
Popular event
The second edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to draw shoppers and visitors with its offers, discounts and prizes. Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Shopping Promotions runs till February 13 under the slogan ‘Back to Shopping’.
The new winners were revealed at Mega Mall last Friday, as part of the third week of raffle draws, with everyone adhering to strict precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.