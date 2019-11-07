She lost control of her vehicle and it veered off the road and turned over several times

Ras Al Khaimah: A 42-year-old Emirati woman was killed in a horrific road accident in Al Huwyalat area in Ras Al Khaimah, about 125 km south of Ras Al Khaimah, on Thursday, police said.

Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Polic, said the operations room received a call on Thursday at 11am reporting the accident.

The Emirati woman identified M.S.K.., was travelling with her sister, aged 38, when the accident occurred.

The deceased lost control of her vehicle and it veered off the road and turned over several times.

The woman died on the spot while her sister sustained serious injuries. The body was moved to the hospital and later handed over to her family for burial.

Her sister was admitted to the ICU.