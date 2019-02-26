Dubai: A 23-year-old Emirati woman died after the car she was travelling in crashed into the back of a truck parked on the side of the road in Dubai on Sunday.
The police operation room received a call regarding the incident on Al Khawaneej Road towards Mirdif at about 12.03pm.
Police patrols and paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the woman to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
An initial investigation revealed that speeding and lack of attention caused the accident.
The vehicle of the deceased had rammed into the back of a truck parked on the side of the road.
The woman’s body was handed over to her family for her funeral held on Sunday after Isha prayers at Al Quoz cemetery.
Dubai Police have launched an investigation to determine how the incident happened.
Meanwhile, the woman’s university colleagues took to social media to express their condolences praying to Almighty Allah to bless her soul and grant her family with patience to overcome their tragic loss.
The university where she studied also posted condolences on social media, saying: “It is with sadness that we inform you of the demise of one of our masters students and a ZU graduate in a car accident.”