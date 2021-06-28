Ras Al Khaimah: A 19-year-old Emirati was killed on Monday morning after his vehicle smashed into a lamp post, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
The young man died of his severe injuries following the crash on Khorkhwer Road in Ras Al Khaimah. Police Operations Room of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police received call on Monday morning about the incident. The teenager was taken to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment after providing him with first aid, but he succumbed to the injuries that he had sustained after the road accident.
Initial investigations revealed that the driver lost control over the vehicle due to a sudden deviation and hit the lamp post.
Legal procedures
The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital morgue and was later handed over to his family for burial. The accident file was transferred to the competent authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures.
Ras Al Khaimah police called on all drivers to pay attention to the road and not to be distracted with others and to follow these instructions well so as not to cause traffic accidents that result in serious danger to lives and property,