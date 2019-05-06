Amount of the unclaimed cash found in a parking lot is not yet known

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have honoured two Emirati sisters after they handed over to police money that they found in a parking lot.

It was not immediately clear how much money was found.

Brigadier General Mohammad Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of Criminal Security at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the sisters’ honesty was praiseworthy.

“Such behaviour instils good morals and values in society and contributes to enhancing security and stability,” he said.

Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Niyadi, Deputy Director of Police Stations Affairs at the Capital Police Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, and Colonel Mohammad Ali Al Dhaheri, Director of Al Rawda Police Station, were also present at the felicitation ceremony.