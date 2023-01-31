Dubai: Elderly Emiratis in Dubai, who need to undergo dialysis, will no longer have to visit hospitals for the treatment procedure. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has expanded its homecare services for Emirati senior citizens by including home dialysis.
This is done under the Wayakom health initiative, DHA’s Dubai Health Insurance Corporation said on the first day of Arab Health 2023 on Monday.
Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, the service launched in April 2022 provides optimal medical care, comfort and unprecedented support to Emirati senior citizens aged 60 and above in Dubai who benefit from the government health insurance plan known as Enaya.
Wayakom means ‘together’ in Arabic and the aim of this initiative is to support the health needs of senior citizens and to provide optimal control of chronic disease treatments to avoid complications. The initiative also provides access to home services for the comfort and convenience of senior citizens and ensures access to prompt medical services.
Emirati senior citizens who are 60 years and above and have the Enaya insurance programme are eligible to use this service. The services are subjected to policy terms and condition under the Enaya insurance programme.
To avail of this service, eligible members can call the toll-free number 800 436292 and choose option number 2 to speak to a customer service representative regarding this initiative.
Wayakom homecare services for elderly Emiratis
Dialysis
Consultation
Lab tests
Medication delivery
Nursing care
Vision tests