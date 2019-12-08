ABU DHABI: Two Emirati organisations have received the 2019 Chaillot Prize for the Promotion of Human Rights in the GCC region.

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and the Higher Committee for the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi were announced as the winners of the prize ex-aequo by the Delegation of the European Union to the UAE, in cooperation with the Delegation of the EU in Riyadh -- responsible for relations with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar -- the Delegation of the EU in Kuwait, and the European External Action Service, EEAS.

The Chaillot Prize is given to civil society organisations and public or private institutions for actions, campaigns and projects which support human rights awareness, promotion and protection in the GCC region. The prize is named after the Palais de Chaillot in Paris where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted on December 10, 1948 by the United Nations General Assembly. This is the first time Emirati organisations were announced as recipients of the award.