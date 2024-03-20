Dubai: An Emirati and an Indian expat each won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millionaire and Finest Surprise Draw on Wednesday.
Mohammed Al Shehi is the 14th UAE citizen to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.
Mohammad Jamal Ilmi, an Indian national based in Dubai, was also announced as a winner of Millennium Millionaire. He is the 226th Indian to win the promotion.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was held for two luxury cars and two motorbikes.
Belarusian expat Nadeem Hassoun, based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport car, making him the first Belarusian national to win a car since the start of the Finest Surprise promotion in 1989.
Emirati Ayoob Ali Ahmad Albastaki, a 59-year-old based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car while Indian expat Sharafudheen Madambillath won a BMW R18 Octane motorbike.
Another winner from Dubai was Filipina expat Cecille Anne Holmans, 38, who won a BMW S 1000 RR motorbike.