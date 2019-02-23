Sharjah: Kalba Public Prosecution is investigating the death of a six-year-old Emirati girl after a refrigerator is said to have fallen on her in her house in Kalba on Friday afternoon.
A Sharjah Police officer said that the police received a call from Kalba hospital stating that the girl, identified by her initials F.J.A., was brought to the emergency by her family members after the refrigerator at home had fallen on her.
No details, however, were available.
The official said doctors could not save the girl’s life despite their best efforts and she was pronounced dead.
A Criminal Investigation Department team visited the site to gather evidence on how the incident occurred. Initial investigations pointed to an accident.
The body was handed over to her family for burial. The funeral prayer was held after the Maghrib prayer at Othman Bin Afan Mosque on Friday. The body was buried at the Kalba cemetery. The case has been referred to public prosecution for further investigation.