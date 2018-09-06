Fujairah: An Emirati man died of suffocation after a fire broke out in his house in Al Faseel district early on Thursday, Fujairah Civil Defence told Gulf News.

The unfortunate incident is one of the many fire-related tragedies in the country.

Brigadier Ali Al Tunaiji, Director of Fujairah Civil Defence, said that the control room received a call early on Thursday, at around 2.44am, informing them that a fire had broken out in the house of an Emirati family in Al Faseel area.

The fire broke out in one of the rooms in the family home.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and rescued nine members of the family, including the mother and her children, in addition to two housemaids. The father died of suffocation. His body was recovered from the house and taken to the hospital morgue. There were 13 people in the house when the fire broke out.

The mother suffered moderate injuries and was admitted in hospital.

The quick response of the firefighting teams prevented the flames from spreading to the rest of the villa.

The site was handed over to Fujairah Police to investigate the cause of the fire.

Brigadier Al Tunaiji urged residents to avoid overloading appliances on electrical sockets and to switch off devices when not in use. Regular maintenance of all electrical devices must be done, he said.

He also urged Fujairah residents to install smoke detectors to avoid such tragic accidents. Many residents have applied for the service, he noted.