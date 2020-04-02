Al Warqa Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: An Emirati in Dubai died after his motorbike crashed into the wall of a compound at Al Warqa area after he had ventured out during the national sterlisation programme on Wednesday night, Gulf News has learnt.

According to an official in Dubai Police, the incident occurred around 10pm in the Al Warqa residential area.

The official said the Emirati man was riding the motorbike in the villa community when he lost control and crashed into one of the a villa’s compound wall.

A police patrol and ambulance rushed to the accident site but the biker had succumbed to the injuries he had suffered during the crash.