The airline’flagship aircraft A380 will take off with livery of ‘spaceman’

Emirates airline reveals plans that its super jump A380 to wear special livery to celebrate UAE's historic space mission. Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: Emirates airline’s flagship passenger aircraft double-deck A-380 will wear special livery to celebrate the UAE’s historic journery to space.

The airline reveales its plans in a tweet on Sunday. “We are proud to celebrate the UAE’s historic journey to space with a special livery on our flagship Airbus A380 that will soon take off to the skies,” tweeted the airline.

The Emirates airline announcement came a day after Hazzaa AlMansoori, the UAE’s first Emirati astronaut and hero, came back to the UAE after successful space mission.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Hazzaa at the airport with top shaikhs, senior Emirati officials and children.

On their meeting, Hazzaa presented a UAE flag. This presumably is the same flag that he raised on the ISS.