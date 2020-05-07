DUBAI: An Emirates airline repatriation flight to Lagos from Dubai had to return to Dubai International on Wednesday after one of the passengers on board gave birth to a baby boy.
“Emirates can confirm that a passenger travelling on board Emirates flight EK783 gave birth en route from Dubai to Lagos on May 6, 2020. As a result, the flight returned to Dubai International Airport. The aircraft was changed and re-departed for Lagos with a delay of approximately four hours. The wellbeing and safety of our passengers and crew are of the utmost importance to Emirates,” Emirates told Gulf News.
The repatriation flight is said to have been carrying 256 Nigerians from the UAE. The passengers later arrived at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.