DUBAI: An Emirates airline repatriation flight to Lagos from Dubai had to return to Dubai International on Wednesday after one of the passengers on board gave birth to a baby boy.

“Emirates can confirm that a passenger travelling on board Emirates flight EK783 gave birth en route from Dubai to Lagos on May 6, 2020. As a result, the flight returned to Dubai International Airport. The aircraft was changed and re-departed for Lagos with a delay of approximately four hours. The wellbeing and safety of our passengers and crew are of the utmost importance to Emirates,” Emirates told Gulf News.