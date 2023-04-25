Abu Dhabi: Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has announced that its humanitarian programmes, relief operations, development projects, orphan sponsorships, and reconstruction programmes both within and outside the UAE have benefitted over 228 million people in 128 countries, with a total value of Dh10,888,940,285 over the past 15 years.

ERC’s local programmes, activities, and projects across several vital sectors have reached Dh1,451,371,717, benefiting 2,409,741 people. Meanwhile, the value of the UAE’s programmes abroad reached Dh7,064,991,394, benefiting 214,445,069 beneficiaries.

The value of sponsorship programmes inside and outside the UAE reached Dh2,372,577,174, benefiting 11,981,024 beneficiaries, including orphans, their families, people of determination, and students.

ERC’s volunteers reached 26,706, with their volunteer hours touching 2,441,991.

Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC, attributed the authority’s success to the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Chairman.

Al Mazrouei stated that the ERC has significantly mitigated human suffering in troubled regions and provided essential care and support to those affected. This achievement reflects the strong commitment of the UAE’s leadership to humanitarian causes and the authority’s tireless charitable efforts.

ERC has become a key player in the humanitarian field, providing vital relief efforts to disaster and affected regions. Several factors have contributed to this success, including the support of the country’s leadership, which resulted in the implementation of critical development projects.

According to the report, programmes and initiatives implemented within the country during the 15 years included humanitarian aid valued at Dh402,858,717, benefiting 512,816 individuals. The value of medical aid was Dh338,274,404, benefiting 86,256 cases and educational assistance of Dh374,632,191, helping 475,000 students across different levels.

ERC also aided prisoners and their families, amounting to Dh79,302,669, benefiting 19,262 individuals. Also, it assisted 4,395 people of determination valued at Dh62,910,989. Furthermore, the authority implemented seasonal projects such as Ramadan and Eid Al Adha programmes, benefiting approximately 1,311,664 people at the cost of Dh180,113,261.

Regarding ERC’s aid abroad, the report indicated that the value of emergency relief operations during the period amounted to Dh2,681,675,620, benefiting 131,668,000 people across six continents. These operations included 525 relief operations that covered food, public health, shelter, sanitation, and water sectors.

ERC is highly investing in construction, development, reconstruction projects, and infrastructure rehabilitation in countries affected by disasters and crises to assist affected people and alleviate their suffering. The authority usually begins implementing its development projects in affected countries following urgent and emergency relief operations for victims and those involved.