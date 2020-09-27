Dubai: Emirates on Sunday said its customers continued to donate to the airline in the form of cash or Skyward Miles, its loyalty programme reward currency, to support efforts to provide humanitarian relief to victims of the Beirut blasts.
Over 12,000 donations from 140 countries have come in as cash or Skywards Miles, through its foundation as well as the website. UK, India, Australia, and Germany were among the countries that accounted for a significant portion of the donations, the airline said in a statement.
The donations have gone towards providing cargo capacity for humanitarian organisations to transport medical equipment and supplies, food and other emergency relief goods directly to Beirut through Emirates SkyCargo. Since August 13, the airline’s cargo business has carried 160,000 kilograms of medical supplies and food on several missions to Beirut.
Over 120 million Miles have been received so far, the airline said, adding that it would be dedicating the donations to Beirut relief over the course of the next two months.
In August, two powerful warehouse explosions shook Lebanon’s capital, killing over 100 people and injuring more than 4,000.
Emirates, which has been flying to Lebanon for almost three decades, currently serves Beirut with two daily flights.