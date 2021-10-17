Emirates Post's stand at GITEX 2021. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Post, UAE’s official postal operator and leading express provider, has launched its newly developed application during the GITEX 2021, a leading global technology exhibition and conference which attracts consumers and traders on areas of information, communication and technology. This digital solution provides customers with more location options, enhances the visibility of shipments, and a step towards their digital transformation.

The new app is designed to enhance customer experience, improve efficiency, and faster solutions. Registered users will be able to use services faster and will be updated of their shipments through in-app notifications. The mobile application is now available on Google and Apple play stores.

In addition, it offers more flexible pick-up and drop-off options such as Emirates Post’s newly added new service points at fuel station partners.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group said: “This new addition to our digital services is a testament that we are responding to the wide adaptation of technology in various sectors including postal. Postal companies are not outdated anymore, and Emirates Post is on the right track with its digital transformation, alongside a robust expansion and diversification to further serve our customers. In every new digital tool we offer, we aim to provide more convenience and flexibility to our valued customers. This new mobile application is designed to enhance and support our ongoing services to achieve an exemplary customer experience.”