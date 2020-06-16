Emirates Post Sorting Hub in Umm Ramool, Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates Post has re-started operations to India, providing UAE residents and businesses to ship goods to the country. The move marks the continuance of all services - Economy Mail, Standard Mail, Registered Mail, Standard Packets, Standard Parcels and Express Parcels - after a period of limited operations in the wake of restrictions imposed on the travel and transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopened channel provides UAE’s large Indian expat population a means to send shipments, including household goods, personal electronic items and gifts back home. Emirates Post is also offering saver bundles for parcels of 10kg at Dh162 and 20kg at Dh262.

“As the world cautiously opens back up, re-establishing channels of exchange with our key global partners like India will be critical to strengthening socio-economic growth once again,” stated Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group. “India has always been one of our key markets, thanks to the large expat community in the UAE. Last year alone, we moved 180 tons of small packets and parcels all across India and we expect this to grow year-on-year. As we go into the second half of the year, we are looking forward to supporting UAE-based businesses as well as individuals with a seamless and speedy system to send essential and non-essential goods.”

In partnership with India Post, Emirates Post has established a wide network all across the country, including the main metropolitan areas of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai as well as cities and towns across Kerala, which receives the highest volume of post from the UAE.