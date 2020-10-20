Supplied pic
Dubai: The UAE is issuing special stamps to celebrate the Hope Probe of the Emirates Mars Mission and its broader space ambitions, Emirates Post said on Tuesday.
Emirates Post, in collaboration with Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre and UAE Space Agency, is issuing the distinctive commemorative stamps that feature four different images – two of which illustrates the design of the satellite and two depict the historic moment of its launch into space. The initial run of the commemorative stamps comprises of 100,000 stamps along with 1,000 ‘First Day Cover Sheets’, available for sale at the Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres and on Emirates Post’s dedicated web shop.
The Hope Probe is designed to orbit Mars and study the dynamics in the Martian atmosphere in unprecedented detail. The spacecraft is expected to enter the Martian orbit in February 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations to mark 50 years of the historic union of the emirates.