Dubai Emirates Post, in association with Arab Postal Authorities, issued a unified commemorative stamp entitled ‘Al Quds – Capital of Palestine’, to support Al Quds’ cause and to protect its Arabian heritage, as well as serve a reminder of the emotional and cultural importance the city holds in the eyes of every Arab.

During a meeting that was held in March 2018 in Muscat, the Arab Permanent Postal Committee had agreed to issue a unified commemorative stamp entitled ‘Al Quds – Capital of Palestine’ in every Arab country, based on a favourable unilateral vote by all member states in response to Palestine’s request. the stamp design highlights the features of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the flag of Palestine. The design also shows a white dove symbolising peace.

Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Post Group, said, “Such initiatives are proof that all Arab countries continue to stand by Palestine and support Al Quds’ cause, as well as a confirmation of the existing national ties and the special status Al Quds holds as an Arabic City and an important religious landmark. The issuance of the commemorative stamp embodies the pivotal role of ‘Emirates Post’ in issuing a diverse and enriched portfolio of stamps and in collaborating with other postal authorities in the region to highlight shared milestones and important causes, in accordance with the decisions taken during the Arab Permanent Postal Committee meetings.”