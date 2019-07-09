Emirates Post issues special KhalifaSat commemorative stamp. Image Credit: Wam

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Post, in cooperation with Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), celebrates KhalifaSat with a commemorative stamp that showcases the image of the satellite’s launch into outer space over the UAE.

KhalifaSat is the first-ever Arab satellite engineered from scratch by a 100 per cent Emirati engineering team. Created to monitor environmental developments and urban management from space, KhalifaSat was fully developed and built at MBRSC.

Emirates Post is issuing 90,000 stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres for Dh3. The local postal services provider is also issuing ‘First Day Covers’ and 4,000 Souvenir Sheets priced at Dh35 that will be available at the Emirates Philately Office at Emirates Post’s Deira Happiness Centre.

Abdulla M. Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO, Emirates Post Group, said: “KhalifaSat showcases the boundless talent of the United Arab Emirates and the dedication and passion demonstrated by these young Emiratis is an inspiration to the upcoming generations. Given that innovation is one of our core values at Emirates Post, we are proud to collaborate with MBRSC to celebrate this milestone and support their strategy to encourage innovation and technological progress in the UAE.”

Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General, MBRSC, said: “Issuing a postage stamp bearing the image of KhalifaSat, the first satellite developed 100 per cent in the UAE by a team of qualified engineers, is a celebration of the national efforts that made it possible for the UAE to join the ranks of countries that develop satellites.”