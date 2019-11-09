ABU DHABI: On Sunday November 10, join the furry and wild family at Emirates Park Zoo for a very special day to celebrate 10 years since they opened their doors in 2008.
There will be exciting adventures, exclusive animal encounters and lots of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Visitors can expect an array of exciting presentations, quirky parades and plenty of showing off from precocious creatures.
A series of exclusive discounts are also being offered, including 15 per cent off in all restaurants, 25 per cent off any photos taken by expert photographers and 50 per cent off on exclusive books and toys in the Emirates Park Zoo story series.