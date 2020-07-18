Dubai: Emirates Loto’s weekly draws have been postponed with immediate effect, according to a statement from its organisers.
“Due to upgrades to the platform and to allow for the introduction for more customer-centric touchpoints, Emirates Loto‘s weekly draws will be postponed effective immediately,” read the statement. “The upgrades are scheduled to be completed later this year, at which time the draws will also return. All those that have purchased entries into this week’s draw will immediately have their fees refunded.
“Emirates Loto will continue to engage and support the community through philanthropic and CSR initiatives during this time,” the statement added.