Dubai: Hundreds of Emirates Group employees descended on the Dubai desert this week to successfully set a new Guinness World Records title for the “Most nationalities in a yoga lesson”.
The event, designed to kick-start the new year with a unique wellness initiative, saw participants from 144 different nationalities take on the challenge at sunset.
Wellness initiative
The initiative showcased the rich diversity within the Emirates Group, which boasts a workforce of more than 110,000 employees.
Beyond the UAE and wider Middle East, some of the farthest-reaching countries represented at the event included Chile, Peru, Mexico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honduras, Mongolia, Tonga, and The Bahamas.
Located at the expansive Al Lisaili Camp, managed by Emirates Group brand Arabian Adventures, the event brought the world record attempt to the desert for the first time, offering a unique opportunity for participants.
Previous record broken
The previous record was achieved in 2023 in New York City on the lawn of the United Nations headquarters, with 135 different nationalities.
Oliver Grohmann, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Emirates Group, commented: “Today we are celebrating the diversity of the Emirates Group. Dubai is a sought-after destination renowned globally for its appeal as a place to live, work and invest, and we are proud to represent a home-grown company that’s truly multinational.
“At our record-breaking event, UAE nationals and Dubai-based expats represented various countries and roles within the Emirates Group. This included Emirates cabin crew, dnata airport operations employees, safari guides at Arabian Adventures, dnata Travel experts, and many more.
“This event underpins our commitment to wellbeing for all Emirates Group employees. It is part of an ongoing journey to promote a culture of health within our organisation, with more to come in fitness, health, and overall wellbeing in 2024.”
Yoga practitioners
The record-breaking yoga lesson was held by Emirates Group staff also trained as yoga practitioners.
With wellness at the forefront of the initiative, a Senior Counsellor at the Group’s Psychology Unit and a certified mindfulness teacher also held a wellbeing session to encourage a healthy mindset for the new year.
A member of the dnata Travel Group team also took to the decks to DJ at the event to offer chill-out music, alongside a colleague playing a ‘tongue drum’, often associated with meditation and healing.