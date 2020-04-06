Dubai: Two Emirates flights did not take off yet on Monday, after the Dubai-based airline resumed limited flights to some key European cities in Europe following flight suspensions brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.
EK 29, Emirates flight from Dubai to London Heathrow, and EK 87, the Dubai to Zurich route, were cancelled on Monday. Flights, however, to these cities will resume on Tuesday.
The 9.40am (UAE time) flight to London on April 7 leaving from DXB Terminal 2 is on schedule as well as the Emirates EK 87 flight to Zurich at 10.40am, which is expected to land in Switzerland at 3.20 pm (Switzerland time).
Emirates has obtained approvals to fly passengers outbound from the UAE to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels.
“Stringent entry restrictions remain in place at these destinations with safety procedures for those looking to travel,” an Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News.
The first flight from Dubai took off from DXB Terminal 2 on Monday but the spokesperson declined to comment on the number of passengers onboard.
Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, earlier tweeted: “With the start of limited passenger services from Dubai, Emirates will bring UAE nationals home for free on all flights. UAE nationals currently stranded overseas can contact their closest UAE Embassy for assistance. Emirates stands with the UAE.”