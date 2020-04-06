Emirates Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two Emirates flights did not take off yet on Monday, after the Dubai-based airline resumed limited flights to some key European cities in Europe following flight suspensions brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

EK 29, Emirates flight from Dubai to London Heathrow, and EK 87, the Dubai to Zurich route, were cancelled on Monday. Flights, however, to these cities will resume on Tuesday.

The 9.40am (UAE time) flight to London on April 7 leaving from DXB Terminal 2 is on schedule as well as the Emirates EK 87 flight to Zurich at 10.40am, which is expected to land in Switzerland at 3.20 pm (Switzerland time).

Emirates has obtained approvals to fly passengers outbound from the UAE to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels.

“Stringent entry restrictions remain in place at these destinations with safety procedures for those looking to travel,” an Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News.

The first flight from Dubai took off from DXB Terminal 2 on Monday but the spokesperson declined to comment on the number of passengers onboard.